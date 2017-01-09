Cedar Point relocates old ride & gives it new name

(Photo: Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- There’s a new beast casting a shadow over the Frontier Trail at Cedar Point.

RipCord, an upcharge attraction that once soared near the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster, has been dismantled and moved to a fresh home.

It now stands in the footprint formerly held by a portion of the Shoot the Rapids water ride, which closed before Cedar Point opened for the 2016 season.

For 2017, it will no longer be known as RipCord. Instead, the park is honoring one of its historic characters by dubbing the attraction “Professor Delbert’s Frontier Fling.”

The news was announced in Cedar Point's blog.

Cedar Point fans may remember Professor Delbert from the now-extinct Paddlewheel Excursions ride. He is the one who always tried to take flight in his peddle-driven airplane.

The attraction takes thrillseekers screaming through the sky in a face-down plummet at speeds up to 65 mph.

On the other side of the park, construction crews are bustling around Mean Streak. Although it has not been officially confirmed by Cedar Point, speculation insists the rickety coaster is being transformed by the Rocky Mountain Construction team into a wood-steel hybrid experience.

Mean Streak held its final rides in September.

Cedar Point opens for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 6.

The biggest addition for the summer is the expansion of Soak City as it becomes Cedar Point Shores with new water slides, restaurants and shops.