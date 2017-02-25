Cedar Point reveals more upgrades for 2017: Changes for Iron Dragon, live entertainment

(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point is taking a step into another dimension in 2017.

This summer, thrill seekers can climb aboard Iron Dragon to ride the roller coaster in virtual reality.

Although there was limited VR availability on Iron Dragon last year, the experience will become a nightly staple June 9 through September 4 after 6 p.m.

The traditional, non-VR Iron Dragon will be available prior to 6 p.m.

But that’s not all…

At Cedar Point’s annual Winter Chill Out charity event Saturday, park officials also revealed a few more changes coming in 2017:

Melt : A new Melt restaurant will open inside the former Joe Cool Café where a Cedar Point-exclusive sandwich will be served. READ MORE about the new Melt.

: A new Melt restaurant will open inside the former Joe Cool Café where a Cedar Point-exclusive sandwich will be served. READ MORE about the new Melt. Lights, Camera, Action : A new live show is taking over the Jack Aldrich Theatre at the front of the park. It features famous movie music from black-and-white films to today’s big hits.

: A new live show is taking over the Jack Aldrich Theatre at the front of the park. It features famous movie music from black-and-white films to today’s big hits. Peanuts Perfect Day : A new show is coming to the Celebration Plaza stage where Snoopy and his friends come to life.

: A new show is coming to the Celebration Plaza stage where Snoopy and his friends come to life. Season pass drink plan : Were you tired of carrying your refillable season pass souvenir bottle everywhere around the park? New in 2017, guests can choose between the souvenir bottle or a disposable cup for unlimited drinks all summer.

: Were you tired of carrying your refillable season pass souvenir bottle everywhere around the park? New in 2017, guests can choose between the souvenir bottle or a disposable cup for unlimited drinks all summer. Mean Streak’s future: Cedar Point isn’t yet revealing what’s next for the former rickety wooden roller coaster.

Cedar Point opens for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 6. Already announced for 2017 is Cedar Point Shores, which is a newly expanded water park that splashes to life on Saturday, May 27.

(© 2017 WKYC)