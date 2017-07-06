Cedar Point teases ‘thunder' for Mean Streak coaster overhaul

(Photo: Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- “They’re rollin’ in like thunder.”

That’s the latest tease from Cedar Point regarding the transformation of the former Mean Streak wooden roller coaster.

It’s the third video hint from Cedar Point in recent weeks that quickly highlights the progress of construction.

Previously, the park taunted thrill seekers with these phrases:

- They’re coming.

- They’re wild and unruly.

“Without saying too much, I am extremely pumped about what we’re doing in the park,” spokesperson Tony Clark says. “I think our guests will be pumped as well because our 150th is also coming up in a couple of years with a big celebration. We’re gonna really knock it out of the park.”

Although Cedar Point has released no official word on what’s happening with the ride, it’s no secret that Mean Streak is getting an overhaul by Rocky Mountain Construction -- a company known for its innovate improvements to outdated wooden coasters.

Portions of the RMC-upgraded Mean Streak feature several upside-down maneuvers.

An announcement from park officials confirming the RMC wood-steel hybrid update to Mean Streak is expected some time this summer.

“Patience is a virtue,” Clark said of the announcement’s anticipation. “Patience will pay off. When it’s time, everyone will know when it’s time. We think that this is gonna be neat. It’s gonna be neat. I would use bigger words than that, but I just can’t talk about them yet. Neat is the word I’m gonna use.”

Coaster fans anticipate the ride will debut in 2018.

“We want to give our guests something new and exciting to see every year,” Clark said. “The water park, Cedar Point Shores, is fantastic. Guests are already loving it, and that’s what we want them to enjoy right now. We’re gonna let that kind of simmer, and when it makes sense for our business model that’s when we will let everyone know what we’re doing back here. It will tie into many other things. That’s kind of how we run our business. We can’t just tell everybody everything. Same as any other business. If you’re working on something that’s confidential or in development, you’re not gonna release that any earlier because it just doesn’t make sense. We want you to visit now. We want you to enjoy this summer.”

Mean Streak gave its final rides last year on Sept. 16. More than 26 million people climbed aboard the rickety ride since making its debut in May 1991.

