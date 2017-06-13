Children's books to be collected at Indians game

Stuff the Bus with Books (Photo: United Way)

CLEVELAND - Ready to pitch in for a good cause?

Come out to Progressive Field on Wednesday, June 14, to join the Indians and WKYC in supporting United Way of Greater Cleveland’s Stuff The Bus With Books campaign.

Volunteers will be collecting new and gently used children’s books in Progressive Field’s Gateway Plaza, starting at 5 pm on Wednesday, as the Indians take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

An RTA bus will be present at Gateway Plaza, and United Way hopes to collect enough donated books to fill it to the brim.

Statistics show that low-income children tend to backtrack academically during the summer months, but summer reading is an effective way to battle the trend. The United Way of Greater Cleveland will distribute the books it collects to Cleveland Public Library to keep children engrossed in reading during the summer.

If you can’t make it to Progressive Field, no worries. WKYC has placed a collection box inside its lobby at 1333 Lakeside Ave., downtown Cleveland. Books can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays at the WKYC building for the rest of the summer.

Last year’s Stuff the Bus with Books was a huge success with over 18,500 books stuffed in the bus at Progressive Field and collection sites across Greater Cleveland.

Stuff the Bus with Books is part of United Way’s national Day of Action. United Ways across the country encourage their communities to take action to address a variety of challenges by volunteering to advance education.

