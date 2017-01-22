Coats for Kids plans all-day raffle marathon

CLEVELAND, OHIO - The Coats for Kids organization is back with another all-day marathon of raffle ticket sales. This time, the organization will be giving away a grand prize of $20,000 cash.

The one-day raffle ticket sales campaign will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 2.

During the 12-hour news radio blitz, talk show host Mike Trivisonno of WTAM 1100 will broadcast live from the Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.

Exactly 1,100 raffle tickets will be available for sale at $100 per ticket.

There will be a grand prize of $20,000, courtesy of Dave Mortach. The raffle will also give away cash prizes of $7,000 and $3,000. Drawing for the cash prizes will be held for Feb. 15, 2017.

Coats for Kids was founded in 1981 when a local radio station employees noticed a large number of children were unable to go to school during the winter because they didn’t have winter coats. The radio station started requesting donations for new or like-new winter coats. Since then the organization has given away hundreds of thousands of new and like-new coats to children and adult in in need and millions of dollars have been raised around Northeast Ohio.

On Feb. 2, you will be able to purchase a raffle ticket by phone, online or in person at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Rd. More details available on the Coats for Kids website.

