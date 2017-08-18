Contest being held to name baby giraffe at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

(Photo: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

The Cleveland Metroparks zoo has a new baby giraffe, which was born on Aug. 6. Now they want everyone to help decide what to name him.

Through Labor Day, Sep. 4, guests can visit the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter during regular zoo hours and vote for one of the following names:

Ogbonna - meaning image of his father

Abidemi - meaning born during father's absence

Ikenna - meaning father's power

Zawadi - meaning gift

In order to vote, a donation must be made to the Future of Wildlife Fund, which helps protect giraffes around the world. The name that has the highest donation total at the end of voting will be the winner.

The baby calf is an African Masai giraffe, one of five at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. He was introduced to the public this past week alongside his mother, Jhasmin.

