Did you read '5 reasons why marriage doesn't work?' Here's how our viewers responded

D'Ambrosio wedding 2012 (Photo: Submitted by Anthony D'Ambrosio)

There was an article on WKYC.com and WKYC's Facebook page this week that generated a lot of viewer comments. The article was headlined ‘5 reasons marriage doesn’t work anymore.’

Did you see it? It was written by relationship columnist Anthony D’Ambrosio, who is 29 and divorced after a 2012 marriage. He says "marriages today just don't work" for people of his generation.

If you didn't read it, take a look.

READ | 5 reasons marriage doesn’t work anymore

Many – make that MOST -- of the 230 viewers who commented on the story on our Facebook page disagreed with D’Ambrosio.

Here are some of their comments.

Everything in this article can be prevented and corrected. Younger people need to have priorities and make time to spend time with their partners. Have a date night at least a couple of times a month. Find time for sex the emotional connection is crucial. Live within your means. Stop trying to impress everyone by having the biggest house, the expensive car and clothes you can't afford.Make a budget and stick to it. Being married for 32 years,I know what I'm talking about.It hasn't always been easy, but we have toughed it out and still love each other and love being married to each other. Lastly PUT DOWN YOUR PHONE!!!!!!

We just celebrated 40 years! Marriage works if you try. Sad part is our society allows marriage to become something to throw away"!

I don't think our society just throws it away though. People have always cheated, I don't know that happens more now than before. The stigma of divorce is gone and with more women working they aren't necessarily trapped in abusive relationships. I think that is the reason for higher divorce rates. I wouldn't stay either if my spouse was cheating or abusing me. It's not fair to accuse those people of not trying and throwing it away.

Stay off the net and TALK

We're on our 13th year of marriage and 16th year together.

My husband and I will be celebrating 35 years of marriage in August. My parents will be celebrating 64 years in April. The secret to a long marriage? Hold onto each other during the good times, and hold on even tighter during the bad times.

45 years and going strong!! Everything (name removed) said is right on!!! Many, not all, but many of today's couples don't even try to work things out! They run right to the lawyers and ditch the marriage!! Marriage is like a job!!!! You have to punch the clock every day to make it work!!

Wow! Just wow... SMH. I married my best friend. It hasn't always been perfect, but what really is? We get through the highs and lows together. But, I've never felt it was work... it's just life with my best friend. We're only about 10 years older than the author and I can't relate. Personal accountability for everything, respect each other and expect imperfection... that's the "secret."

Marriage works when those who are married work for one another.

Most ridiculous thing I have ever ever read. Marriage takes work it's not something you sign up for when it's easy then decide that when it get tough you leave. Marriage is the best thing I ever did and I love my husband with my whole heart and he loves me.

Just because marriage didn't work for him doesn't mean it can't work for everyone else. This is a stupid article. I know so many parents of my friends who are divorced! People my age see that and say they want to have a marriage where that doesn't happen. I find this article to be super biased.

Yes it still works but you have to work on it. It's not easy, but it's worth. Put down that darn phone and stop texting. Talk to one another. Make time for one another and never forget to say "I love you"

Marriages work. Some don't, but nearly as many that quit on them. Marriages take a lot of hard work and a lot of desire to make it work. Society says if you aren't happy, just quit. Going on 12 years of marriage following a divorce. 3 reasons for divorce abuse, addiction, and adultery. All 3 were an issue and my reason for leaving the 1st. So there are exceptions, but my husband and I have worked through a blended family, owning our own business, and insecurities from our past. Lots of communication, lots of realizing there will be days when we love each other, but we don't like each other a whole lot. Day in and day out for 14 years together you are bound to get on each others last nerve.

I'm 48 years old and been happily married for 21 years. It's just about to get to the good part, the kids will be out in a few years.

19 years... we're doing just fine. Don't believe the hype that marriage is failing! The writer is talking to the wrong people. Reading these comments are inspiring and awesome to see so many of us defending marriage!!

When something isn't working, intelligent,committed people fix it. Non-committal people, those living in the disposable world, throw it away.

You only get what you put into it.

I'm a millennial, on technicalities, I suppose, although I abhor that term and what it means. My husband and I will celebrate 6 years of marriage this year. We have survived a lot of challenges already, a military enlistment, moving thousands of miles from home to start a life before the age of 20, multiple deployments, rip your heart out losses, discovering how to run a household as a team, creating a life in a new place, finding post military civilian jobs and moving back to our hometown, etc. The thing is, we have never given up on each other. He's always been my priority and I've always been his. We're not the norm and I know that. We were raised with old fashioned values and a strong work ethic. We weren't handed the world on a silver platter, we played sports and not everyone won, we got up and fed farm animals before school and again when we got home and we didn't have our supper until the work was done. The issue isn't that marriage DOESN'T work, it's that people don't want to work at marriage. Maybe it's the participation trophy mentality or the having the Internet in all of its glory always at our finger tips. Life has become easy in so many ways and therefore people have forgotten how to actually work for something worthwhile in life. The fact of the matter is people have lost sight of what matters. It's ok to be disappointed sometimes but what's not ok is quitting because it's easier than working to fix whatever has disappointed you. Just my two cents.

The biggest problem with today's young people and marriage...is it's always about just about themselves! They don't know what vows really mean. It's just a convenience to them until they get mad and have a whining crybaby temper tantrum.

Got married my senior year of high school still married 12 years later

Been married almost 23 years we have learned to pick and choose our battles.





(© 2017 WKYC)