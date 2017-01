CLEVELAND -- Mickey and Minnie have laced up their skates!

Disney on Ice is back at Quicken Loans Arena for a series of performances Thursday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tickets are still available. Prices range from $17 to $110.

Members of the Disney team offered WKYC’s Will Ujek a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their icy show.

