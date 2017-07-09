Former 98.1 WKDD morning host Matt Patrick dies at 58

(Photo: KTRH / iHeartRadio)

Former 98.1 WKDD morning host Matt Patrick has died at age 58.

Patrick’s voice was a Northeast Ohio staple on the Akron airwaves for decades.

The news comes just three days after he announced he had exhausted all options and decided to stop receiving cancer treatments.

Patrick was diagnosed with Stage IV mucosal melanoma in September 2015.

He spent the last few years hosting a radio show at KTRH in Houston.

Despite being extremely ill, Patrick decided to do one last broadcast for his fans Wednesday.

Listen to Patrick's interview on KTRH where he thanked listeners for all their support:

He is survived by his wife Paula, son Jake, daughters Alexandra, and Alanna and a of host of other family members, friends, and colleagues.

