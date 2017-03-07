ID Theft: It's not a matter of will it happen to you....but when

(Photo: Federal Trade Commission)

When I first started reporting on identity theft, nobody paid attention. They said, 'it's not going to happen to me.' Well today, chances are, you know someone who has been a victim. And it’s just getting worse.

Whether you're shopping online.

Swiping your debt or credit card.

Or just talking to a stranger on the phone.

"They called and said they could lower all your credit card interest rates. I was like perfect," said Robin Garay.

Your identity can get stolen in more ways than you can imagine. And Robin knows, because it happened to her twice.

"They started asking me personal information like my social and my mom's last name and all the important things," she told me.

The damage from that call was minimal. Someone opened a Discover card in her name. Spent 50 dollars on Amazon. And the card company caught it right away.

30 years ago, she wasn't so lucky.

"I'm thinking 32 thousand with the credit card and checks combined," she explained.

She paid a home contractor fifteen hundred dollars by check. And what he did next, was like a scene out of the movie “Catch Me If You Can," the real life story of an identity thief from the 60's.

"He went to Best Buy, opened up a credit card in my name, bought a computer and bought a check making kit. He then bought some fake id's and started spending money," she said.

And this isn't some fluke.

Conservative estimates put the number of victims at more than15 million last year. That’s up from 6 and a half million in 2005.

But there are things you can do to lower your risks:

Never give out your personal information unless you're the one who initiates contact.

Shred sensitive documents before you throw them out.

Review your credit card and bank statements for errors or strange charges.

And order your credit report at least once a year.

How to Report Identity Theft

https://www.identitytheft.gov/

Warning Signs of Identity Theft

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0271-warning-signs-identity-theft

Types of Identity Theft to Watch out for

https://www.idtheftauthority.com/types-of-identity-theft/

Getting a Copy of Your Credit Report

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0155-free-credit-reports

