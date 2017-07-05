'Indiana Bones' adopted by doctor who helped save him

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - It has been a difficult road for the bully breed puppy known as Indiana Bones.

After he was hit by a car back in March, three men beat him with sticks and bricks. They fled before police could arrive, and Indiana Bones was eventually taken to the Cleveland Animal Protection League for further treatment of severe injuries to his hips and back legs.

Indiana Bones (Photo: Cleveland APL)

Today, after three and a half months and multiple surgeries, local media outlets and those closest to Indiana got a chance to see the progress he's made. It's safe to say he's doing much better.

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC)

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC)

Not only that, but Indiana has found a permanent home.

Dr. Neal Sivula, from the Dancing Paws Animal Wellness Center in Richfield Township, began working with Indiana during his recovery, providing treatment such as chiropractic care, massage, and water therapy.

As it turns out, Dr. Sivula and his wife, Stephanie, took such a liking to Indiana Bones they have decided to adopt him following his final surgery later this month. They even take him to work every day, and several people have posted comments of love and support on the clinic's Facebook page.

While those who hurt him were never found, the Cleveland APL says, "Despite everything he has been through, Indiana plays and loves and trusts. There is a lesson for all of us in Indy's story of forgiveness and resilience."

© 2017 WKYC-TV