Kalahari adding 5 new water slides in Sandusky for 2017

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Kalahari is making a splash with big changes coming next summer.

The Sandusky location has unveiled plans to build five new water slides to the outdoor section of their water park.

The additional attractions include Tornado 45, FlyingSAUCER, Tornado 24, TurboTWISTER and SuperLOOP (descriptions of each slide at the bottom of this story).

Just down the road, Cedar Point is retiring its Soak City theme for 2017 to expand and re-brand their water park as Cedar Point Shores. Among the additions are new water slides, shops and food.

Tornado 45

This raft slide explodes into a huge funnel, swinging between weightless hang time and intense Gs!

Grab your friends and family and share the thrill of your lives through the swings and drops of the huge Tornado 45.

After building anticipation in an exciting serpentine in-run, the raft suddenly drops into a 45-degree tunnel, gaining serious speed before exploding into a five-story funnel.

The raft drops low, compresses, then launches up the far wall of the sideways funnel, where it hangs for a moment in zero gravity, nearly vertical on the wall.

Just as you think you are about to tip, gravity takes hold. A few more big swings, some more thrills, then the boat drops into the darkened outrun to the landing pool below.

FlyingSAUCER

High speeds and high thrills. The steeply angled saucers on this massive slide create an exhilarating, stomach-dropping sensation like no other!



Thrill-seekers speed through dark tunnels and rocket into the wide-open expanse of the massive saucers.



Moving at lightning speed, the tubes bank high up on the wall, glued by centrifugal force. The steep angle of the saucers creates a ‘drop-and-dive’ sensation as riders race along its edge. The feeling is like a World Cup giant slalom ski race in perfect control!

Tornado 24

Sudden drops, high-banking swings and zero-gravity moments surprise riders at every turn.

What’s even better than one Tornado? Two! Experience two high-energy funnels in one ride path.

From the smooth back-to-back turns of the serpentine in-run, you'll suddenly drop into the 24-foot funnel and experience high-banking swings and zero-gravity moments before the raft is pulled into the next set of high-speed flumes.

TurboTWISTER

You'll feel the world drop out from under you as you blast through the narrow looping and twisting tunnels on one of the most exhilarating water rides around!



This high speed, enclosed body slide features back-to-back curves and tight 360° loops that send riders screaming all the way to the pool.

SuperLOOP

Experience the drop through a near-vertical chute into a tight 360, glued to the wall and thrilling in the flat-out speed.



Standing in the transparent pod high above the water park, you'll feel the adrenaline rush as the floor suddenly drops out and you freefall into the narrow tunnel below.



It's all a blur as you instantly accelerate to top speed through the near-vertical chute before transitioning smoothly into the tight 360˚.



Powerful G-forces glues you to the wall as you round the loop. Finally, the deceleration stage gently slows you before entering the landing pool.

