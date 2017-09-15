Kennywood closing popular ride forever this weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. -- Kennywood Park near Pittsburgh is scrapping its Log Jammer ride after 42 years.

The ride, which features log-looking boats that float down a watery channel before plunging down a large hill into a pool, opened in 1975 as the park's first million-dollar attraction.

Log Jammer will give its last rides on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The park says Thursday that it has no "final decision" about what will replace the ride.

General Manager Jerome Gibas says, "It is a bittersweet decision, but one that in time will create some exciting opportunities for our guests."

The park is located in West Mifflin, along the Monongahela River, about 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

Watch video of the ride in action here:

