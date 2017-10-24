Kings Island offers all-season Fast Lane for $499

(Photo: Kings Island)

MASON, Ohio -- Do you love roller coasters but hate waiting in line?

Kings Island is offering a new way for season pass holders to cut the lines during every visit in 2018.

The upgrade will cost you $499 plus taxes and fees, which is hundreds of dollars more than a typical season pass.

Fast Lane Plus is available at more than 30 of Kings Island's rides, including roller coasters like Mystic Timbers, the Beast and Banshee.

What about sister park Cedar Point?

"There are no current plans to offer that in 2018," Cedar Point's Tony Clark tells WKYC in an e-mail.

