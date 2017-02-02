WKYC
Close

LIST | Celebrity autograph prices for Cleveland's Wizard World Comic Con

WKYC 11:51 AM. EST February 02, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Have you ever dreamed of getting an autograph from KISS legend Gene Simmons?

Well, it will cost you $120 if you're attending next month's Wizard World Comic Con in Cleveland.

Want a picture with him? That will cost you another $120...

Here’s the current list of other celebrity autograph prices as posted on the event’s page:

  • Michael C. Hall: $100
  • Millie Bobby Brown: $50
  • Nichelle Nichols: $50
  • Jennifer Carpenter: $50
  • Jewel Staite: $40
  • Jamie Murray: $35

NOTE: We will add additional pricing once more information becomes available.

Check prices of celebrity photo ops HERE.

2017’s Wizard World Comic Con invades Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center from March 17-19.

Some of the other celebrities expected at Wizard World include:

  • Barry Bostwick
  • Kevin Conroy
  • Lou Ferrigno
  • Loren Lester
  • James Remar

PHOTOS | See the craziest costumes from 2016's Wizard World Cleveland

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories