LIST | Celebrity autograph prices for Cleveland's Wizard World Comic Con

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- Have you ever dreamed of getting an autograph from KISS legend Gene Simmons?

Well, it will cost you $120 if you're attending next month's Wizard World Comic Con in Cleveland.

Want a picture with him? That will cost you another $120...

Here’s the current list of other celebrity autograph prices as posted on the event’s page:

Michael C. Hall: $100

Millie Bobby Brown: $50

Nichelle Nichols: $50

Jennifer Carpenter: $50

Jewel Staite: $40

Jamie Murray: $35

NOTE: We will add additional pricing once more information becomes available.

Check prices of celebrity photo ops HERE.

2017’s Wizard World Comic Con invades Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center from March 17-19.

Some of the other celebrities expected at Wizard World include:

Barry Bostwick

Kevin Conroy

Lou Ferrigno

Loren Lester

James Remar

PHOTOS | See the craziest costumes from 2016's Wizard World Cleveland

(© 2017 WKYC)