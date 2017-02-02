LIST | Celebrity autograph prices for Cleveland's Wizard World Comic Con

CLEVELAND -- Have you ever dreamed of getting an autograph from KISS legend Gene Simmons?
Well, it will cost you $120 if you're attending next month's Wizard World Comic Con in Cleveland.
Want a picture with him? That will cost you another $120...
Here’s the current list of other celebrity autograph prices as posted on the event’s page:
- Michael C. Hall: $100
- Millie Bobby Brown: $50
- Nichelle Nichols: $50
- Jennifer Carpenter: $50
- Jewel Staite: $40
- Jamie Murray: $35
NOTE: We will add additional pricing once more information becomes available.
Check prices of celebrity photo ops HERE.
2017’s Wizard World Comic Con invades Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center from March 17-19.
Some of the other celebrities expected at Wizard World include:
- Barry Bostwick
- Kevin Conroy
- Lou Ferrigno
- Loren Lester
- James Remar
