Local DJ lands major gig with alma mater, VASJ

(Photo: Twitter)

CLEVELAND - Villa Angela – St. Joseph high school, located at the corner of East 185th Street and Lakeshore Blvd., is seeing the possible in its alumni.

DJ Jovzilla, or Jovi as he is more commonly known, is making a name for himself as one of the most popular DJ’s in the city.

Jovi has Dj’ed at some of the hottest clubs and parties in Ohio.

His is also a 2009 graduate of VASJ.

As a two sport athlete, Jovi left a lasting impression on both the school and his fellow Vikings.

It was that lasting impression, that led the local DJ to this opportunity.

The local talent, is now making waves as the official DJ for the Vikings Freshman, and Junior Varsity Basketball teams.

DJ Jovzilla took to twitter to make the big announcement.

Jovi is the first DJ to ever host in the Purple Palace, as the gymnasium is historically known.

But you may be asking how did this all happen?

Well, for Jovi it’s all full circle.

“I grew up here, I matured here, I became the person I am today, here and to be able to come back and show off my talent, much love to Ashen, Coach Ward, you know, we were team mates back in the day so it’s really full circle for me.”

The guy he’s talking about? Ashen Ward, the Junior Varsity Head Coach and Varsity Assistant for the Vikings that opened the door for Jovi to perform at the games.

“He was the first person I thought of. I’m so proud of the way he’s grown and the maturity he’s made as a DJ and as a man, I think it’s only right for our kids to see that you can come from V-A - St. Joes and do something with your life and make a difference and I think that’s what Jovi is doing,” said Ward.

After graduating from VASJ, Jovi went on to attend the University of Toledo, where he studied broadcast communication, graduating in 2015.

Following graduation, Jovi knew he needed a plan in order to continue his DJ' ing success beyond the college level.

“ I [didn’t] want to be one of those people, [That people say] oh he was just a college DJ and he’s not going to do it past that level , and he’s going to lose momentum or something by graduating and going into the real world."

To avoid the pending criticism, Jovi worked his hardest his senior year to further make a name for himself, even taking his final refund check and buying official equipment.

The self-taught DJ says the post graduation transition wasn't easy and without a mentor, he put in many long nights practicing, even watching YouTube tutorials.

"I self -taught myself how to dj from the very beginning. Cause you know asking people for help sometimes is kind of like 'aww you want to take my job kind of thing', so I knew I was going to have to learn it on my own. "

Luckily for Jovi, his hard work paid off and he is able to DJ fulltime.

While this is just a trial-run for Jovi and the Vikings, he says he would love to do more events for the school.

" I'm just trying to show the students here that I’m in touch, I play modern music, I play all the new music and I really want to appeal to them because I wouldn’t mind DJ'ing prom and things like that in the future."

Coach Ward is also on-board with Jovi continuing to DJ at the games, as long as the students are receptive.

"I would like to do it every game, so hopefully it get the reaction from people that I hope it does," said Ward.

From what we learned, students who attended the game were happy to have Jovi there.

"He’s brought a lot of energy; the crowd usually here has good music but today we’re having fun in the crowd and everyone is dancing and having fun," said Senior Jhalen Hill.

" I feel good, he’s bring a new atmosphere, I listen to this type of music. I feel turnt and I feel pumped,'"said Monet Wright, a sophomore and cheerleader for the Vikings.

For more information on DJ Jovzilla, his upcoming gigs, and how to book him for an event, check out his social media pages below.

Instagram | SoundCloud | Twitter

(© 2017 WKYC)