Local fans mourn Carrie Fisher

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC)

For the Browns, fandom is a family affair.

Dave Brown is the President of the Ohio Star Wars Collectors Club and you can easily see why at his Macedonia home.

Figurines and memorabilia fill his entire basement.

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC)

His wife and two daughters have followed in his footsteps.

“I can’t count how many times I’ve seen the original movie,” Brown told us.

Out of every knickknack, toy and book – right now - a poster signed by Carrie Fisher seems the most special.

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC)

He met her in-person three years ago.

“I remember her being very sweet, very kind, taking time with each of the fans,” he said.

Not everyone takes it to his level, but there are millions of Star Wars fans across the world who were devastated by the news of Carrie Fisher’s death.

RELATED | Carrie Fisher dies after heart attack on flight from London

We talked with some of them outside of the Cinemark Theater in Macedonia.

“It’s gonna be sad because they're all getting older. So you know at some point that's gonna happen. To see her go first, it was tragic," said Dieter Keller.

"Carrie Fisher was the first girl I always wanted to be,” Michele Cyrek told us.

The Browns just need to look around for reminders of the iconic princess.

“It’s like a family member. You know, you spend so much time with the movies and collecting it,” Dave’s wife Jennifer said.

"I've talked to a lot of members of the club and they're upset, a lotta sad guys out there right now," said Brown.

Fisher will appear in Star Wars Episode VIII, now in post-production. So we will see her again on that big screen, in a new movie.