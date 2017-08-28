Local first responders are helping in Houston

(Photo: Facebook)

The best of the best first responders from Ohio are saving lives in Texas.

Ohio Task Force One is made up of firefighters and police officers from different departments with specialties in emergency rescue.

Carly Flynn Morgan found out of our own neighbors was mobilized to help.

The heroes on this task force left their families - here in Ohio to rescue people clinging to fences, vehicles and trees.

Chris Caimi is a firefighter with the Euclid Fire Department.

He's been working non-stop since arriving in Texas saving lives with Task Force One.

Friday morning at 2 a.m. Ohio Task Force One left its headquarters in Dayton – en route to Texas.

One of its first missions, near hard-hit Rockport on the coast. The group helped uncover this fire engine - trapped under debris at a fire house in Tivoli. Now, the Tivoli crew can respond to the town's emergencies.

On Sunday, they moved north. Not easy to get around. They have to do so slowly and carefully.

Euclid Firefighter Chris Caimi described it as the worst rain you've ever seen – times ten.

According to Task Force One's Facebook page in Katy, Texas,west of Houston they rescued more than 10 people, Sunday. One man needed freed from a tree, another was physically disabled.

On Monday, the Task Force headed to a nursing home helping elderly residents deal with rising floodwaters.

Barely able to drive through the streets - turned rivers a team of 49, fighting to go where they're needed.

Helping hands from Ohio deep in the heart of Texas.

These rotations generally last 14 days.

So, there's a chance some other local first responders could rotate in once these guys complete their mission.



