Cleveland's Underground Music Showcase, Not Just October use music to raise breast cancer awareness

CLEVELAND - October is breast cancer awareness month.

According to National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Cleveland's Underground Music Showcase has been working diligently in 2017, to shed light on local artists.

To pay homage to breast cancer awareness, UMS collaborated with Not Just October for an all-female music showcase, Tuesday, October 3 at the Grog Shop in Coventry.

Not Just October is a non profit organization in Akron, devoted to raising breast cancer awareness and assisting families impacted by the disease.

Founder Lavar Jacobs created the organization in 2014 ,after searching for ways to honor his mother, Kim, who passed away from breast cancer in 2009.

"My mother passed away so early, she was only 49, she didn't make her full impact in the world, so I wanted to make sure that I made my full impact in a way to honor her, and that's when I came up with the idea of Not Just October," said Lavar.

Not Just October offers several programs and services for women in Northeast Ohio in an effort to alleviate some of the stresses that result from having breast cancer.

Having personal experience, Lavar has devoted his life to breast cancer awareness, aid, and education all year and not just in October.

"I watched my mom go through breast cancer, I watched my mom loose every hair on her head, I watched my mom pass away. Sitting in the nursing home, trying to bring joy to her life.So I have devoted my life to woman and that’s all that I care about."

Digital Producer Kierra Cotton was at the showcase and spoke with Lavar about his organization, what they do, and what's like to have a platform like UMS to share his mission.

The showcase featured a host of performances by local female artists and DJ sets by Coco-Z and Nic Nacc that electrified the crowd.

A portion of the events proceeds were donated directly to Not Just October.

For more information on how to get involved or donate to Not Just October, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram, @NotJustOctober.

For more information on Cleveland's Underground Music Showcase you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

