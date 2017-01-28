WKYC
Close

Local hairdresser retires at age 95

Local 95-year-old hairdresser retires

WKYC 9:01 PM. EST January 28, 2017

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories