Local Muslims answer frequently asked questions during Ramadan

CUYAHOGA FALLS - “You’re not allowed to eat anything for an entire month?”

“Not even water?”

Those are just a few of the questions that are often asked during the month of Ramadan. Muslims often encounter a list of frequently asked questions during the holy month as they spend the month fasting from dawn to sunset, and devote time to prayer and reflection.

Channel 3's Amani Abraham is among those fasting for the month of Ramadan and has been asked some of those same questions. Members of the Islamic Center of Akron and Kent (ISAK) took some time to help provide some clarity and answers to several common questions surrounding the holy month for Muslims.

Ramadan is the month in which Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed. While many associate Ramadan with fasting (abstaining from food and drink), that’s only a portion of the focus during the holy month. Much of the focus is on prayer, charity and reflection.

Ramadan does not begin at the same time every year. It’s based on the lunar calendar, which means the beginning of Ramadan starts about 10 days earlier each year.

