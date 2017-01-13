Mansfield Reformatory tops list of Ohio's 10 most disturbing places

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Just staring at its structure is enough to send shivers down your spine.

When it comes to creepy, Mansfield’s former Ohio State Reformatory is eerie to its core.

That’s why it has recently been ranked as Ohio’s most disturbing place to visit, according to a new list published by OnlyInYourState.com.

“This historic prison is home to the state’s most violent ghosts,” the site declares. “Spirits of rioting inmates who often fought each other to the death in overcrowded isolation cells haunt the halls and cells of this former prison.”

The prison, which is open for tours and ghost hunts, features the world's largest free-standing cell block.

Each Halloween season, the gritty building is taken over by flesh-and-blood ghouls who bring screams to the prison’s annual haunted house.

It’s also the primary location where 1994’s Shawshank Redemption was filmed.

Several other local spots also made the “disturbing” top 10 lineup, including Franklin Castle in Cleveland and the long-abandoned Chippewa Lake amusement park in Medina County.

See the full list of Ohio's top 10 most disturbing places as ranked by OnlyInYourState.com.

(© 2017 WKYC)