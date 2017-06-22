Michael Symon's Cleveland Heights home for sale: See photos inside

(Photo: Zillow.com)

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Now you can get a taste of how it feels to live like celebrity chef Michael Symon.

The Northeast Ohio native has put his Cleveland Heights home up for sale.

Interested? The asking price is listed at $549,900.

The home, which was built in 1928, is 2,825 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

And what about the kitchen? It features marble countertops and a custom Blue Star range.

The home is located at 2080 Kent Road.

See photos inside the house:

Here’s how the home is described Zillow.com:

Gorgeous renovated Tudor, set back from charming Kent Road on a tree filled low-maintenance site. A footbridge over a stream brings you to the front door. Open floor plan with a true chef's kitchen featuring Carrera marble counters, custom Blue Star range with matching hood, huge island, coffee station, custom cabinetry with pull-outs, refrigerator drawers, and two sinks. Walk-in temperature controlled wine room. Kitchen joins dining and family room areas. Huge living room with leaded glass windows & wood-burning fireplace. Reclaimed wide-plank oak flooring. Up the open staircase with iron railing, is the generous master suite with fireplace & built-in bookshelves, large walk-in closet with window seat, en-suite master bath with subway tile shower, built-in storage, double industrial-style sink, soaker tub & penny tile flooring. Two additional bedrooms on 2nd floor share a bath with large steam shower & metal vanity with soapstone counter. Second floor laundry. More living on the 3rd floor with two addtl. bedrooms & full bath with vintage clawfoot tub. Newer HVAC forced air system with central air w/2 zones. Recessed lighting throughout. Lovely rear courtyard is located through french doors from the kitchen and has ivy covered brick wall focal point. An abundance of architectural details and high-end finishes, blends historical quality and today's state-of-the-art amenities. Close to the best of the Heights, Little Italy, University Circle and more. This home will impress!

© 2017 WKYC-TV