North Ridgeville native's journey back to Houston with trailer full of supplies underway

(Photo: Randy White/Sean Forester, WKYC)

North Ridgeville native Tim Sykes is heading back home to Houston.

But he's not alone.

Sykes and his brother, armed with a trailer full of supplies for victims of Harvey, are on their way to the Lone Star State.

WKYC Channel 3's Dawn Kendrick, along with videographer Sean Forester, have hitched a ride for the 22-hour journey to Houston.

Sykes came home from Houston for grandma's birthday party. He watched the devastation back in Texas unfold and knew he had to do something.

After two cancelled flights back to Houston, Tim decided to drive.

"I figured I'm going to go back I might as well go back with something in my hands.Since I was going to be driving, I said I might as well put it in the U-Haul and bring it with us, so that's what we're doing," Tim said.

The Sykes kids grew up in North Ridgeville and 20 years of dance families through mom Robin's Jillian Rian's Dance School guaranteed the Sykes are firmly woven into the North Ridgeville community.

An extended social media community stepped up in just one day on Tuesday, bigger than they could have ever imagined. Books and toys, clothes for all ages, cleaning supplies, toiletries, even people dropping by cash for gas.

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

Tim has set up a GoFundMe account to cover the expense of the rental truck to haul donated goods to Houston. All monies remaining after he arrives in Houston will be donated to Red Cross.

© 2017 WKYC-TV