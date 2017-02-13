PHOTOS | Inside abandoned honeymoon resorts

POCONO MOUNTAINS, Penn. -- It was once a paradise for lovebirds.
But today, a handful of honeymoon resorts sit abandoned in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.
The heart-shaped bathtubs and romantic getaways now sit empty, offering a haunting reminder of what used to be a bustling hotspot.
Cleveland-based photographer, Seph Lawless, recently captured pictures at several of these desolate locations.
He’s shared those images with us, which you can see below.
Penn Hills resort: Closed in 2009
Buck Hill Inn: Closed in 1990
Summit Resort: Closed in 2002
Unity House: Closed in 1998
