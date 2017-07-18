REACTION TO DEPORTATION | How to become an American citizen

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - We received over 700 comments on Facebook about the Jesus Lara Lopez case.

Some people even called out our news judgment, so we decided to ask the viewers to tag along and get to the bottom as to why it takes so long to obtain citizenship.

Jason is an 8th grade teacher who just so happened to read our Facebook post today about tagging along with us on our deportation coverage.

"I saw you asking for people so I decided to come down and check it out" said Jason.

We made the post after reading hundreds of comments about what some called biased news coverage. After the post, we received more comments but still no one wanted to tag along.

Until we got a call from Jason who also voiced his opinion on our page.

"I didn’t want to be a keyboard warrior so I figured I better come down here."

So instead of us asking the questions about the process of filing for citizenship, we allowed him to interview attorney Jonathan Bartell with the law firm Margaret W. Wong & Associates.

"What could Jesus Lara have done differently,?" Jason asked.

Bartell told us that the process can take years before obtaining citizenship. First you have to obtain residency, and meet certain eligibility requirements.

"You have to demonstrate good character at the time of application, go in for an interview, pass your test, then you’re sworn in."

Not to mention the cost could be pricey: $1,800 for your residency and $725 for your naturalization fee.

Overall, Bartell says it’s a long road and the process doesn’t just speed up when you're in the states.

It actually can take longer.

