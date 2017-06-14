(Photo: Thinkstock)

CLEVELAND - “Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.”

– Jenny Han

Special memories are made every summer by schoolkids, but thanks to The Real Black Friday initiative and WKYC, 48 special students from Warrensville Middle and Harvey Rice Wraparound schools will get a kick start to making memories this weekend.

The Real Black Friday has purchased brand new bikes picked specially for each child, and WKYC will be giving them each several books to jump start their summer reading. Bikes give them the means for great adventures and books take them to places they have never been – what better way to create new memories?

These students, ages 6 through 14, were chosen by their schools because of their academic performance.

Each student was invited to come to the WKYC studios on Saturday, June 17, where they will participate in the 9 am news show, get a tour of the station and then be presented with their bikes and books.

Then they can ride off for their great summer adventures.

The Real Black Friday is a campaign created by LaRese Purnell, managing partner of CLE Consulting Firm, to build support for black-owned businesses and boost consumer education in the black community. His CLE Consulting Firm is housed inside the WKYC building in downtown Cleveland.

Books for Saturday's giveaway are provided by Cleveland Kids' Book Bank.

