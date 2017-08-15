Shannon Majewski, right, and little sister Courtney have a ritual of running in the Rock Hall Half Marathon. Photo courtesy of Shannon Majewski.

CLEVELAND - Mentoring is a great way to give back to your community and local mentors will be in the spotlight during the annual Rock Hall Half Marathon and Relay taking place on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Shannon Majewski, community outreach coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Ohio will appear on WKYC's We The People show at noon on Friday, Aug. 18, to talk more about a special opportunity for mentors and mentees to participate in the half marathon. Her little sister, Courtney will join her.

For Shannon and Courtney, it's their third year running in the race together. Courtney has rheumatoid arthritis so Shannon challenged both of them to run together and just finish the race. It is special to them because it is something that they can accomplish together, the pair said.

For the third year in a row, the Rock Hall Half Marathon is offering free registration to any “Little” who participates with their “Big”. This is a great way for the Big and Little to spend time together and is something different from a movie or lunch.

To help increase participation, race organizers have added a 10K, a 3-person half marathon relay and virtual racing to the event. The new choices offer a variety of options to those who aren't trained distance runners.

Perks for participating in the run include food and drinks following the race and an admission ticket to the Rock Hall for those that run the half marathon. With the new additions, there is something for every stage runner so come out and “become a legend one step at a time”.

To register in advance, go to www.rockhallhalfmarathon.com. You can also register the day of the race.

