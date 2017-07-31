Rock Hall Half Marathon to feature live bands along the course

The Inaugural Rock Hall half marathon is August 23, 2015. (Photo: Second Sole Ohio)

CLEVELAND - What oh-so-Cleveland athletic event intertwines the sport of running with this city’s rock and roll heritage? That would be the Rock Hall Half Marathon, set for Sunday, Aug. 20, presented by Second Sole and Greater Cleveland XC.

The race, which starts and ends at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum, will feature live bands and deejays performing all along the 13.1-mile course.

Local bands that will be performing include Mick & The Brit, Blindside Avenue and An Ongoing Story. Food and drink from local establishments will be provided at the finish, as well as post-race music from School of Rock.

Now in its third year, the half marathon and three-person relay will begin at 7:15 a.m., followed by two shorter races, the Rock City 5K and 10K.

Nearly 1,700 runners have signed up already, and race organizer Brian McCloskey of Second Sole estimates that 4,000 runners from across the United States will come to Cleveland to participate.

Registration is open now at www.rockhallhalfmarathon.com. All race participants receive a finisher’s medal, with the half marathon participant receiving a ticket to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, valid anytime.

The race expo and packet pick up, sponsored by the Lake Health Running Series, will be held Aug. 18 and 19 at the Rock Hall from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. There will be no race day registration or packet pickup.

WKYC is the media sponsor of the Rock Hall Half Marathon, which benefits Lake Health Foundation hunger programs. Race participants are asked to bring a canned good or non-perishable food item to packet pickup, to help restock shelves at local food pantries.

