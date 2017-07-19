S.A. pastor calls for prayers worldwide as wife, newborn fight for their lives

Daniel Villarreal is asking for prayers as his wife, Jannelle, and their newborn daughter fight for their lives. (PHOTO: Daniel Villarreal/ Facebook) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A pastor is asking for prayers on social media as his wife and newborn daughter fight for their lives.

Daniel Villarreal has sent out a call on social media for prayers around the world.

His wife Jannelle, who is also a pastor with Grace Avenue Church, is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome after giving birth to their daughter, Eden Raine, on July 10 at 31 weeks.

HELLP Syndrome is a severe variation of preeclampsia. HELLP stands for hemolysis which is the break down of red blood cells, elevated liver enzymes and a low platelet count. It's a life threatening condition for the mother and newborn.

According to a blog post with updates on her condition, HELLP Syndrome resulted in her liver and kidneys failing. She is being treated at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital.

While baby Eden was born prematurely, Villarreal said on Facebook that she is doing well in the NICU.

Through Facebook comments, the couple is receiving words of encouragement and prayer from all over the world.

Villarreal also said baby Eden is a miracle after he and Jannelle lost a baby to stillbirth at 21 weeks.

He posted on Facebook that there is even a sign reading "there will be miracles" hanging on the mantel in their home, giving the family strength.

© 2017 KENS-TV