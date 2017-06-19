San Angelo Sheep Program About to Hit a Milestone

SAN ANGELO, TX - There’s no doubt San Angelo is charming and quaint, filled with lots of character, lots of art -- and lots of sheep statues.

Their unique designs will certainly catch your attention.

“Maracas and guitars go together with Mariachis,” Nick Martinez, with Fuentes Café, said.

“These are little M.L. Leddy’s Boots he has painted on,” Sammy Farmer, with M.L. Leddy’s Boots, said.

“They’re detailed, they’re interesting, they’re creative,” Mayor Brenda Gunter said.

And it seems everyone has a favorite – typically, their own.

So, you might think I’m a little biased when I say my favorite is KIDY’s very own “Foxy Ewe”!

“I think it’s important because, for a long time, we were known as the ‘wool capital of the world.’ There used to be more sheep raised in this part of Texas than any other part of the world,” Farmer said.

“The amazing thing is my board said, ‘Brenda, we don’t think it’s going to be very good. But if you think you can sell 10 sheep, we’ll allow you to buy 10 sheep,’” Mayor Gunter said.

That was back in 2007. Now, in 2017…

“We are soon going to celebrate 100 sheep in the City of San Angelo,” Mayor Gunter said.

“It’s amazing that it’s grown so big, and I hope they continue doing it,” Martinez said.

It’s part of our local heritage, a way for the Concho Valley to stand out from our great state of Texas, as well as the rest of the world. And it shows we support agriculture in our community.

There’s also a website that gives you a view of all the sheep around San Angelo and the project’s history. It was created by three students in the United States Army training at Goodfellow Air Force Base. To visit, click here.

