Seasonal workouts with skiing and snowboarding

MANSFIELD, OHIO - There are plenty of ways to get exercise during the winter, and a seasonal favorite is skiing and snowboarding.

Nate Wolleson from Snow Trails in Mansfield, Ohio, explains how getting outside to ski and snowboard is a great way to get moving and fit during the winter.

Even as a beginner, you can still get out on the slopes.

"It really is a full body workout, you're even carrying gear that is heavy," Wolleson said.

Despite the cold weather, Wolleson said many skiiers find they're able to stay warm while out on the slopes from the physical activity.

"You don't want to have too much on, you want to dress to the proper temperature outside in layers," Wolleson said.

