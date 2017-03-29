Snap a literacy selfie, share with We The People show

Use the hashtag #WeReadHere to share your reading pictures on social media, and we might show them on We The People on Friday March 31. (Photo: WKYC)

Let’s go viral about reading to children! Snapping and posting “literacy selfies” will be one of our top topics on Friday’s We the People show on WKYC TV-3.

Our guest will be literacy advocate Dr. Thea Wilson, vice president of children and families for The Council for Economic Opportunities, who will be explaining the necessity for families to develop a daily ritual of reading together.

Wilson will be talking about an upcoming event at CEOGC’s Villa Head Start location where parents will have a chance to take pictures of themselves as they enjoy a book with their children. The event, titled “Let’s Go Viral About Building Our Children’s Vocabulary,” is part of the ongoing Slavic Village Reads initiative sponsored by Third Federal.

The goal, Wilson explains, is for parents to spread the word via social media that investing the time to boost a young child’s vocabulary before age 5 pays off greatly later by strengthening the student’s academic ability.

Tune in at noon Friday to WKYC to see Wilson in her red high-top sneakers, which she wears regularly when she reads to kids at Head Start locations. The shoes are the same kind of red Converse sneakers worn by the main character in the “Pete The Cat” book series – one of her favorites to read aloud.

The message behind the social media blitz is that it’s up to parents to plant a love of reading in their kids, and the easiest way to do that is by demonstrating that reading is fun, not a chore. “Singing and dancing totally brings children into it,” Wilson says. “If they know that reading is something you really like, they will like it as well.”

Are you a parent of a little one or is there a young child in your life? Feel free to join our social media campaign. Post a picture of you reading with a child and post it to social media using the hashtag #WeReadHere. We’ll be looking for photos that we can share during our We The People show on noon on Friday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV