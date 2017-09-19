Some guests double charged for Cedar Point purchases

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point. (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- If you were at Cedar Point for the first Saturday of HalloWeekends, you should probably check your credit card transactions.

You may have been double charged for purchases.

“We were notified that some guests may have experienced duplicate credit card charges while visiting the park on 9/16/17,” Cedar Point’s Tony Clark tells WKYC in an e-mail. “This was caused by an error at our payment processor. The processor has confirmed that it is reversing all duplicate charges as soon as possible. Our guest services team is working with guests who have been impacted.”

Clark said guests who have been double charged do not need to take any action because the error will be corrected automatically.

Cedar Point is currently open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for HalloWeekends with multiple new haunted attractions and the return of Midnight Syndicate Live.

