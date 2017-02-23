Special sendoff for Special Olympics Skater

She is Cleveland’s own, Sharita Taylor, a 26-year-old dynamo who is as kind and charming as she is a talented ice skater.

"I just love the feeling of going fast and doing all those jumps and spins. It’s such a freedom feeling when you're out there," Taylor said Thursday from the Serpentini Winterhurst Ice Rink in Lakewood.

She’s been skating since she was 4-years-old.

"Most recently I've been getting gold medals like crazy," said Taylor.

A gold medal in 2015 for the state Special Olympic winter games was Taylor’s hard earned ticket to the Special Olympics World Winter Championships in Austria in March.

"It's crazy. You don’t get a chance like this every day, and it’s for doing what I love,” says Taylor who is autistic and breaking down barriers with grace.

“I feel like I'm a swan, you know, like I'm flying. For a moment I'm not Sharita anymore. I'm this character on ice,” said Taylor.

"Sharita is a very determined and focused athlete," says Sharita’s coach Tonia Kwiatzowski.

"She is sunshine. Sharita comes in ready to work every day. She always has a great attitude. She wants to be the best she can be, which is a coach's dream," says Kwiatzowski.

"After I found out Tonia was going to be my coach, I was like let's do this! Let's do this! And it’s been a year and a half later that I'm on this crazy exciting journey," says Taylor.

“It's very competitive. She has edged out a lot of people to be able to have this opportunity," said Kwiatzowski.

"If your heart is into it, then YES! You're going to go places," Sharita smiles.

So it’s no shocker that Sharita is a role model for other Winterhurst skaters.

"She's trained alongside them. They have cheered her on. She’s cheered them on and I've seen a lot of confidence built,” says Kwiatzowski.

How broad Sharita Taylor's reach is about to be.

How hopefully widespread her example.

"It's going to go beyond our rink. It’s going to go to the world. Everyone is going to see what a great person Sharita Taylor is. What a great athlete and what a great mentor she is for the Special Olympians," said Ksiatzowski.

"I want to be able to share my story. I am a person. I'm just like you. I may have disabilities but I can turn them into abilities," says Taylor, beaming, like the sunshine and inspiration personified, that she is.



