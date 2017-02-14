WKYC
Close

Sprite adds new cherry flavor to shelves

WKYC 6:35 AM. EST February 14, 2017

It appears Coca-Cola is answering consumer demands.

Sprite Cherry is hitting store shelves nationwide, along with Sprite Cherry Zero.

Fans have been making this drink for themselves for the last seven years in Coca-Cola’s Freestyle machines that lets customers create their own flavor combinations.

LeBron James is already being used to promote the new cherry flavor.

 

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories