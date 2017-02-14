Sprite adds new cherry flavor to shelves

(Photo: Coca-Cola / NBC)

It appears Coca-Cola is answering consumer demands.

Sprite Cherry is hitting store shelves nationwide, along with Sprite Cherry Zero.

Fans have been making this drink for themselves for the last seven years in Coca-Cola’s Freestyle machines that lets customers create their own flavor combinations.

LeBron James is already being used to promote the new cherry flavor.

If you think you’re living in a parallel universe, then guess what? You’re not. Sprite #Cherry really is a REAL THING. #WannaSprite pic.twitter.com/PEM13ZGFXs — Sprite (@Sprite) February 13, 2017

(© 2017 WKYC)