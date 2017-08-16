Steel Vengeance off-ride footage: What to expect from Cedar Point's 2018 coaster

Cedar Point's new roller coaster, Steel Vengeance, will be the tallest, fastest, steepest wood-steel hybrid ride ever created. Here's what you can expect from the new wild ride when it opens in May 2018.

WKYC 1:34 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

