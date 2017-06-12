Teen lifeguard rescues 4-year-old on his first day on the job

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LAKEWOOD - A quick thinking lifeguard in Lakewood says he had to jump in and save a 4-year-old, who may have otherwise drowned.

That's his job.

But it's the timing of it all that makes this particular rescue unique.

15-year-old Jack Viglianco was perched up there in his lifeguard chair at Lakewood's Foster pool when he saw a boy about 4-5 years old waving his arms.

“He was saying “help me!” help me!" said Viglianco.

"He's drowning. He's in a state of active drowning, gasping for help. I realized oh shoot! I have to go in and save this kid. My training kicked in and I jumped into the water. I grabbed him and pulled him out of the water and probably saved his life," Viglianco smiles.

IT was his first day on the job,ever!



Jack had just finished brushing up on his skills in mandatory training for beginner lifeguards.

"I didn't think that the next day I would actually have to use those skills," says Viglianco.

"I realized oh shoot! I just saved this kid's life so I called my mom,"

"You did what?” is what his mom, Caron Viglianco said when he called.

“It'd just been 20 minutes since he left! 20 minutes into his first shift ever as a lifeguard," Caron Viglianco says.

At least Jack got that first life saved thing out of the way.

"I’m just glad I have the experience now, but to sum it up, any lifeguard can do this," says Viglianco.

The 4-year old never needed CPR or the like and was never transported to the hospital, likely because of Jack and his ridiculously productive first day on the job.



