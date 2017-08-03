"The Real Black Friday" gives a lift to black-owned businesses

Courtesy of LaRese Purnell

CLEVELAND - Tune in to WKYC’s We The People show at noon on Friday, Aug. 4, to learn all about “The Real Black Friday” from founder LaRese Purnell.

Purnell founded The Real Black Friday to help raise awareness of the black-owned and operated businesses in Northeast Ohio, to encourage consumers to support these businesses and to increase solidarity, financial continuity and consumer education with the black communities.

WKYC is the media sponsor for the Real Black Friday events in August. Here’s a look at the highlights:

Kickoff event is the Black Business Expo & A Taste of Black Cleveland, set for 3-7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Edgewater Park. At this free, open-to-the-public event, guests will learn about local businesses, enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, a kids entertainment area and a car and motorcycle show. There will be a free school supply giveaway.

And the week concludes with Radio One’s Empower One: The Real Black Friday Edition, from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Mandel Theater at Cuyahoga Community College’s Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Rd. There will be workshop sessions giving entrepreneurs the tools to rise to the next level.

Local celebrities hosting, speaking and participating in panel discussions include former Cleveland Brown Josh Cribbs, radio personalities Sam Sylk and RoDigga, educator and coach Ted Ginn Sr. and WKYC’s Tiffany Tarpley.

More information available at The Real Black Friday website.

