THURSDAY at 11 | Strangers seek comfort through Cuddle Parties

At first glance, the thought of snuggling up with a complete stranger may seem like the weirdest thing you could imagine. But there's a growing movement of complete strangers gathering together to take part in "Cuddle Parties."

What exactly goes on at one of these gatherings and what do newbies and experienced cuddlers alike get out of these sessions? Dawn Kendrick has the story Thursday at 11 on Channel 3 News.

© 2017 WKYC-TV