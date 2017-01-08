TODAY | 'Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed' brings prehistoric fun to Cleveland

'Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed' brings prehistoric fun to Cleveland

CLEVELAND - This weekend, kids ventured back into a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at the all new Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed!

Many experienced up-close encounters with a life-like stegosaurus, velociraptor and the king T-rex in this thrilling walk-through exhibit.

Kids also meet a baby Apatosaurus, took an exciting spin in the Jurassic jeeps at the dino raceway and visited the kids adventure zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more.

Parents and kids tested their skills playing an all-new mini golf course, and even became a junior paleontologist while completing the scavenger hunt, as they explore the exhibit and dug for fossils in the valley of the bones.