Unusual hobbies: Capturing the beauty in bugs

(Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

WOOSTER, Ohio -- Almost all of us look at bugs and insects as pests. They fly around our heads and we want to swat, kill or just get rid of them.

But Danae Wolfe wants us to see the beauty of bugs. She is a macro photographer who also works at the OSU Extension Campus in Wooster.

Her photography hobby started when she was 12 years old, and she would take pictures of flowers, but then she made a discovery in some of her photos: Bugs!

Wolfe will take photos of bees, spiders, even flies, as long as her subject will sit still long enough for her to click away on her camera. She takes most of her photos at Secrest Arboretum.

Some viewers have called asking if they could buy prints of her photos, but Wolfe admits that portraits of bugs will never be big business.

So for now, she’ll continue to share her pictures and use them as an education tool to teach others about the importance of insects.

But don’t think for a minute that these bugs get a free pass if they invade her home. Wolfe says if she doesn’t like it, she has every right to kill that bug just like the rest of us.

"When I find a bug in my house, my sort of house rule is you are fair game for me to kill you."

If you would like to see more of her photographs, Wolfe has a Facebook page Wolfe Macro Photography.

