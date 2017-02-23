WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo

PHOTO: Animal Adventues Park/YouTube

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- Eyes are glued online as the world awaits the arrival of a new baby giraffe.

April, a 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park, is giving birth to her fourth calf.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth.

We're streaming live video on the WKYC Facebook page:

Video is from the Animal Adventure Park.

Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months.

Learn more here.

(© 2017 WKYC)