Willard father of four faces deportation back to Mexico

(Photo: WKYC)

WILLARD - Tonight, Jasmine Monroe reports on how immigration politics are affecting a family in Northern Ohio.

She will be talking to a married father of four who lives in Willard. Despite not having a criminal background and obtaining a work permit, he is expected to be deported back to Mexico.

His family has, as expected, taken the news hard, with his oldest son say he's "not ready to be the man of the house."

See the full story tonight on Channel 3 News at 6.

© 2017 WKYC-TV