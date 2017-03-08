WKYC
WKYC has two honored at annual TEGNA Awards

WKYC receives Tegna Manager of the Year and Diversity Awards

WKYC 7:53 PM. EST March 08, 2017

Each year TEGNA, WKYC's parent company, hosts and awards ceremony to recognize top employees, campaigns, and unsung heroes.

Two of WKYC's own were honored at this years ceremony in Virginia.

Tonight, we extend a big congratulations to our boss, Micki Byrnes who was named Manager of the Year. 

 

 

She beat out general managers from 46 other stations across the country, that being said, we're very lucky to have her.

Congratulations are also in order for our Director of Advocacy and Community Initiatives,Maragret Bernstein, who was honored with the company's diversity and inclusion award. 

 

 

We look forward to another amazing year with these two!

© 2017 WKYC-TV


