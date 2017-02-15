Here's everything you can do with WKYC's "In the Know" extension. (Photo: WKYC)

If you love Cleveland, and staying up to date with the latest news, you’ll love this!

WKYC is excited to announce our NEW "In the Know" extension for the web! Designed with your desktop or laptop in mind, "In the Know" has several great features for all users. "In the Know" is a new tab extension that works on Chrome, Firefox, IE, and Safari and brings WKYC news, weather and more to your new tab, home page, and start page. Check out all the great features...

VIDEO

Watch news content, story previews and more in the video player.

NEWS

Get the latest news, as it happens, from WKYC's Facebook and Twitter feeds.

WEATHER

The "In the know" extension automatically gives you the weather for your PC's location. If you are on a corporate network server, chances are it may ping your location as being in another location, so you have the ability to add your own location or check out what the weather's like somewhere else.

Click the temperature display to see a 7-day forecast and more information about current conditions in your location or any destination you choose.

REMINDERS

"In the know" helps you stay on task by letting you create your own "To Do" list that appears every time you open your browser or a new tab.

BACKGROUND BEAUTY

WKYC's "In the know" extension automatically rotates through dozens of backgrounds, giving you a fresh look every time you open your browser or a new tab. It also lets you choose the background of your choice or upload your own gallery!

FLEXIBILITY

Need a break from the video or news feed? You can turn all of the displays off and just enjoy backgrounds that will make your friends or co-workers jealous.

Like what you see? Simply click here to get the "In the Know" extension for your favorite browser.

