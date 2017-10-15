WWII vet skydives in Suffolk for 95th birthday, sets record

Norwood Thomas, the WWII vet who made national headlines after traveling to Australia to be reunited with his long lost love , celebrated his 95th birthday by skydiving from 13,500 feet in the air. (Photo: Bono Herrera, 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Remember Norwood Thomas?

He's the WWII vet from Virginia Beach who made national headlines after being reunited with his wartime girlfriend he was apart from for more than 70 years.

He and Joyce Durant spent Valentine's Day together in Feb. 2016 after Thomas traveled all the way to Australia just to see her face.

But Thomas isn't just a sweet-hearted romantic. He's now a record-setting daredevil, too.

Braving a drop from 13,500 feet in the air is no easy feat for some. Yet, Thomas welcomed the challenge to celebrate his 95th birthday!

And, according to Skydive Suffolk, Thomas set the record for oldest person to jump with the organization! The last record was 93 years of age.

Thomas's son, Steve, said the skydive happened at the Suffolk Airport with Skydive Suffolk.

Thomas took to the skies Sunday and landed safely without incident with a parachute donning the American flag trailing behind him.

