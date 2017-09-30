Young girl with cancer realizes dream to be 'Chef for a Day'

(Photo: WKYC)

Kayla Hoover is 15 years old, and just what has she been wanting to do forever? Cook a meal for her friends and family.

Kayla has a rare brain disorder that makes it tough for her to do physical activities she used to love like soccer and cheerleading.

But today, a dream of Kayla's came true as she cooked alongside the head chefs at Giovanni's Ristorante in Beachwood.

"I've always wanted to do this," she said, "so I'm so excited!"

Michelle Miller, Kayla's social worker at the Hospice of Western Reserve, said it meant the world.

"She actually said to me, 'I finally have something to look forward to other than doctor's appointments,'" Miller said. "She's lost so much control of things, and this has actually given her some mastery and control."

Today's menu consisted of Kayla's favorite things to cook: sausage and peppers, ravioli, and gelato. She was even surprised with her own chef's jacket from Giovanni's, while Hospice of Western Reserve helped her put together a cook book to give out.

Her parents tell us it's more than they ever could've asked for.

"That's our little super girl," her father said.

Kayla is currently undergoing 4 rounds of chemotherapy to ease pain in her joints. Mom and dad tell us she'll likely be telling her doctors a lot about her day.

