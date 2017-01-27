It's Time To Talk (Photo: WKYC-TV)

Race. Prejudice. Unconscious bias. For the third year, the YWCA of Greater Cleveland will take on these sensitive topics during the “It’s Time To Talk" forum on race.

This year’s event will take place from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm on Feb. 3 at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Humanities Center on the Eastern campus of Cuyahoga Community College.

More than 1,000 people have attended past forums to frankly discuss issues of race, discrimination, unconscious bias and cultural competency.

Organizers say that this is not just another meeting or lecture; there will be hands-on work with solutions and actions. They hope that various voices working together with the same motive can start to choose strategies for action.

The event will feature a presentation from Playwrights Local about the shooting of Tamir Rice in 2014. Two actors will perform sections of the play and a member of Playwrights Local will discuss the foundation of the piece.

Tickets are $25 for youths, students, teachers, seniors, nonprofit groups, community organizations and small to mid-size businesses, and $60 for adults. To register, click here.

“It’s Time To Talk” is part of the Stokes At 50 project celebrating the anniversary of Carl B. Stokes’ election as the first black mayor of a major U.S. city.

Cuyahoga Community College is a partner for It’s Time to Talk 2017 and WKYC is a sponsor.

