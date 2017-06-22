27th Esperanza Fiesta of Hope

27th annual Esperanza Fiesta of Hope (Photo: WKYC)

On June 16, the 27th annual Esperanza Fiesta of Hope took place in Cleveland at the Renaissance Hotel on Public Square .

WKYC's Russ Mitchell was the emcee of the event. Instead of a keynote speaker, scholarship recipients and their families spoke to the audience.

According to Esperanza, Fiesta of Hope makes dreams possible through the generosity of donors. They believe that post-secondary education is an important component of life-long success.

Each year, as part of its mission to improve the academic achievement of Hispanics in Greater Cleveland, Esperanza grants scholarships to students entering or continuing their college education. They awarded their first scholarship in 1983.

A four-year degree translates to an average of $52,200 earning potential, versus $23,400 for a high school non-completer, according to Esperanza.

